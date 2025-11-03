Cerabyte Joins Global Experts at iPres 2025 to Advance Resilient, Future-Proof Data Preservation

"Digital preservation is about ensuring that our past remains authentic, accessible and usable for generations to come. We recognize the significance of events such as iPres 2025 in shaping the future of digital preservation, and we are proud to support the event with our gold sponsorship." Post this

Long-term data preservation faces challenges, including data degradation, tampering and physical threats. The panel discussion presentation will include solutions to advance preservation practices and address longevity challenges in secondary storage, ensuring that vital data remains accessible and readable for future generations.

Where: iPres 2025, Takina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Center, Mokopuna Meeting Room, 1B

When: Wednesday, November 5, 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

"Digital preservation is about ensuring that our past remains authentic, accessible and usable for generations to come," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. "We recognize the significance of events such as iPres 2025 in shaping the future of digital preservation, and we are proud to support the event with our gold sponsorship."

Cerabyte's permanent, sustainable data storage requires no energy to retain data. The company utilizes a 5000-year-old method of propagating information across time by using laser-punched nanostructures on ceramic on glass sheets. By using existing components and combining longevity with data density and high-speed writing and reading, Cerabyte technology does not require maintenance, energy or media migration to retain data. It is deployed at scale in a standard data center form factor and is adapted for digital data storage.

