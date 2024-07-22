Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, has joined the Active Archive Alliance.

"In this era of explosive data growth and the impact of AI/ML, the demand for active archive solutions is more critical than ever. We are pleased to welcome Cerabyte to the Active Archive Alliance." ~ Rich Gadomski, co-chair of the Active Archive Alliance Post this

An active archive enables organizations to build intelligent on-line and easily accessible archival storage systems that combine disk, flash, tape, optical, cloud, or new emerging technologies such as long-term silicate glass media from companies like Cerabyte. With intelligent data management, these flexible active archiving systems enable users to access, manage, and derive value from rapidly growing archives cost-effectively and energy-efficiently.

Cerabyte uses laser-etched ceramic on glass to produce archival data storage systems. These systems provide accessible and sustainable long-term storage solutions for digital record preservation. Cerabyte writes physical bits on ceramic glass sheets, retaining data virtually forever, without bit rot, even under extreme conditions. The low power profile reduces costs, and the media is fully recyclable and provides unlimited media life.

"Cerabyte is poised to transform how data is stored while addressing the cost and sustainability demands of data centers," said Christian Pflaum, CEO of Cerabyte. "We look forward to collaborating with the Active Archive Alliance and its members to provide advanced sustainable, tiered data storage solutions, capable of storing vast amounts of data for centuries without requiring media migration and with retrieval within seconds."

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Rimage, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.

