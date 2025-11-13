Cerabyte to Join Global HPC Leaders at SC25 to Present The Next Storage Leap

"Ceramic data storage presents the next storage leap introducing a new sustainable, yet accessible, permanent media technology as well as a new S-Curve," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. Post this

What: The Next Storage Leap

Who: Steffen Hellmold, President of Cerabyte

When: November 18th at 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Where: SC25, Arcitecta Booth #1439, SC25 at the America's Center Convention Complex

"HPC storage needs are growing due to the exponential increase in data from complex workloads such as AI, scientific research and big data analytics," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. "Ceramic data storage presents the next storage leap introducing a new sustainable, yet accessible, permanent media technology as well as a new S-Curve."

Cerabyte utilizes a 5000-year-old method of propagating information across time by using laser-punched nanostructures on ceramic on glass sheets. Leveraging existing technology adapted for digital storage, its permanent, sustainable data storage combines longevity, data density and high-performance writing and reading in an industry standard data center form factor and requires no energy to retain data.

For more information, please contact Cerabyte or visit us at SC25, Arcitecta Booth #1439.

Additional Resources:

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data maintenance or migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Cerabyte, 1 7818357118, [email protected]

SOURCE IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Cerabyte