Cerabyte to Present at CERN openlab on Advancing the Ceramic Data Storage Ecosystem

Title: Building the Ecosystem for Ceramic Data Storage

Speaker: Steffen Hellmold, President, Cerabyte Inc.

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026, 9am (CET)

Location: CERN openlab, Geneva, Switzerland

Webcast: https://live.cern/event/i1587839

Cerabyte's ceramic data storage technology is designed to complement existing systems and introduces a permanent storage tier. It is optimized for long-term data storage workloads, lowering total cost of ownership by eliminating continuous migration and ongoing energy consumption typically required to maintaining data integrity.

By combining permanence, sustainability, and scalability, Cerabyte ensures that the world's most important scientific and cultural data remains accessible for generations to come. As data volumes surge in the age of AI and advanced research, building resilient archival infrastructure is not only a technical priority but a long-term commitment to protecting knowledge and enabling future discovery.

Long-term data retention faces growing challenges from scaling limits, energy demand, supply constraints, and budget pressures. With nearly 70 years of history, CERN requires storage solutions that are sustainable, secure, resilient, and cost-effective. CERN operates the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which generates vast volumes of experimental data that must be preserved for future research and discovery.

About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data maintenance or migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

