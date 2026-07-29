Cerabyte Unveils "The Missing Tier" to Address AI's Long-term Data Storage Challenge

FMS 2026 Presentation Introduces New Vision for Data Preservation without Energy Consumption, Media Migration or Maintenance Post this

When: Wednesday, August 5, at 4:05 p.m. pacific time

Topic: The Missing Tier

Presented by: Steffen Hellmold, Cerabyte President

Location: Ballroom F

"Organizations are creating data faster than existing storage architectures can economically and sustainably preserve it," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. "The lifecycle of the vast majority of data stored in secondary storage far exceeds the lifetime of the media. Cerabyte based storage delivers that missing tier and establishes a new standard for accessible, permanent data preservation."

Cerabyte's ultra-durable data storage technology combines massive write-and-read parallelization with fast, random data access. Hundreds of ceramic-on-glass sheets can be stored in cartridges, while optical writing and reading systems process millions of bits in parallel to support gigabyte-per-second throughput and retrieval within seconds.

FMS brings together technology leaders, engineers, architects and enterprise users from across the memory and storage ecosystem. The 2026 event marks the conference's 20th anniversary and will feature more than 250 speakers and over 20 content streams focused on innovations shaping the future of memory and storage

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About Cerabyte

Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.

Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Cerabyte, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.cerabyte.com

SOURCE Cerabyte