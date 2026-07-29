Cerabyte Unveils "The Missing Tier" to Address AI's Long-term Data Storage Challenge

Cerabyte will present its vision for The Missing Tier at FMS 2026
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerabyte, Inc., the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced it will present its vision for The Missing Tier at FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage 2026, August 4-6, Santa Clara Convention Center & Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara, California.
As organizations keep more data for longer, traditional storage technologies are struggling to keep up, driving up power use and making long-term storage more expensive to manage. Cerabyte's Missing Tier bridges the gap with rapid data access, immutability and ultra-low energy consumption. It is designed to redefine how hyperscale environments preserve data for generations.
When: Wednesday, August 5, at 4:05 p.m. pacific time
Topic: The Missing Tier
Presented by: Steffen Hellmold, Cerabyte President
Location: Ballroom F
"Organizations are creating data faster than existing storage architectures can economically and sustainably preserve it," said Christian Pflaum, Cerabyte CEO. "The lifecycle of the vast majority of data stored in secondary storage far exceeds the lifetime of the media. Cerabyte based storage delivers that missing tier and establishes a new standard for accessible, permanent data preservation."
Cerabyte's ultra-durable data storage technology combines massive write-and-read parallelization with fast, random data access. Hundreds of ceramic-on-glass sheets can be stored in cartridges, while optical writing and reading systems process millions of bits in parallel to support gigabyte-per-second throughput and retrieval within seconds.
FMS brings together technology leaders, engineers, architects and enterprise users from across the memory and storage ecosystem. The 2026 event marks the conference's 20th anniversary and will feature more than 250 speakers and over 20 content streams focused on innovations shaping the future of memory and storage
Additional Resources:
About Cerabyte
Cerabyte is at the forefront of developing sustainable, accessible, permanent data storage technology. Our innovative ceramic-based technology utilizes advanced laser-matrix writing and high-speed microscope reading technologies, forming the cornerstone of a system capable of storing immense amounts of data virtually forever with no data migration required and retrieval within seconds. Our cost-effective, immutable data storage features virtually unlimited media life while being fully recyclable, helping to reduce environmental and carbon footprint. Leveraging semiconductor manufacturing tool technology, we scale density and speed and are uniquely positioned to pave the way to the yottabyte era, leading the emergence of the industry's newest storage tier. Learn more at www.cerabyte.com.
Cerabyte and the Cerabyte logo are trademarks of Cerabyte. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Cerabyte. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Cerabyte, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.cerabyte.com
SOURCE Cerabyte
Share this article