Cerebral Alliance Research Foundation Matching Donations for Research and Assistive Technology Innovation Through STEPtember Fundraiser

The initiative encourages participants to pair peer-to-peer fundraising with a daily movement challenge to raise funds to support cerebral palsy research and assistive technology.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation (CPARF) announced today that all donations will be matched up to $80,000 in its ninth annual STEPtember campaign. Through September 30, participants can take 10,000 "steps" daily by doing over 80 activities while raising funds through the support of family, friends, colleagues, and more for cerebral palsy research and assistive technology for all disabled people through the Remarkable US accelerator.

The funds raised through STEPtember power CPARF's work to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities through its support of the best and brightest researchers looking into cerebral palsy in adulthood, genomics, chronic pain, regenerative medicine, early detection and early intervention, and technology. CPARF is currently funding more than 40 research projects and has provided seed funding and mentorship to 14 startups since the Remarkable US accelerator program began in 2022.

"One million people in the US alone live with cerebral palsy and 1.3 billion people around the world have a disability," said Chris Olver, CPARF's Executive Director. "CPARF's initiatives like STEPtember allow participants to get involved in a way that works for them — any skill level or ability — to support our work and move cerebral palsy research and assistive technology development forward."

10,000 individuals and 1,800 teams are already "stepping up" to the challenge, and you can sign up at any time during the month by registering at steptember,us.

About Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation:

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation funds US-based research to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy, implements proven science, empowers people through education, and advances technology benefiting all disabled people worldwide. Learn more at cparf.org.

