Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation Celebrates Continued Collaboration With QBE North America

"QBE exemplifies what it means to be an ally," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. "Beyond increasing their financial support each year, they maintain a real curiosity about our work." Post this

QBE maintains a deep commitment to supporting CPARF's work, including sponsoring STEPtember — CPARF's flagship fundraising campaign — as a corporate partner at increasing levels since 2020. In 2023, their $25,000 platinum sponsorship more than doubled their support from the prior year. QBE employees also rose to the challenge and raised over $50,000 during the 2023 event, bringing QBE's total lifetime fundraising for CPARF to more than $150,000.

Excited by CPARF's disability innovation work, QBE's 2023 fundraising supported Remarkable US, CPARF's startup accelerator. "QBE exemplifies what it means to be an ally," said CPARF Executive Director Michael Pearlmutter. "Beyond increasing their financial support each year, they maintain a real curiosity about our work. How can we make the biggest difference right now? Which research needs the most support? How can we best help the cerebral palsy community and the wider disability community? What conversations will drive the most change? And this approach has led to our deepened relationship over the last year."

In 2023, this unique collaboration broadened to include thought leadership. Several members of both organizations regularly met to help QBE launch Workability — an employee resource group dedicated to disability inclusion and amplifying disabled voices — in the US. CPARF also led multiple webinars about increasing inclusion and accessibility in the workplace.

CPARF and QBE are continually committed to making the world more open, accessible, and inclusive for people with cerebral palsy and co-occurring disabilities, and they are proud to work together to make it happen.

About Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation

Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation funds life-changing research to change what's possible for people with cerebral palsy, implements proven science, and advances innovation to benefit people with disabilities worldwide. Learn more at http://www.cparf.org.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in the first half of 2023 of $5 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jocelyn Cohen, Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation, 646.340.1208, [email protected], https://cparf.org/

SOURCE Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation