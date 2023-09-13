Cerebrum Announces Bi-directional Digital Pathology Integration

Cerebrum™, a provider of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) software, announced a bi-directional digital pathology integration with Gestalt's award winning digital platform, PathFlow®, from the 2023 NSH Convention, to help pathologists increase their productivity and accuracy.
BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerebrum™, a provider of Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) software, announced a new capability and partnership with Gestalt Diagnostics from the 2023 NSH Convention to help pathologists increase their productivity and accuracy. Cerebrum's LABdivus® now supports a bi-directional digital pathology integration with Gestalt's award winning digital platform, PathFlow®. This advanced digital image management system and viewer seamlessly integrates with LABdivus, enabling pathologists to automatically showcase slides in PathFlow for interpretation and diagnosis*. Utilizing PathFlow built-in viewing and AI algorithm capabilities, the pathologist can easily integrate the image snapshots and AI findings directly back into the LABdivus case for complete diagnosis and sign-out capabilities. Using PathFlow and LABdivus together provides a complete digital cockpit experience, improving the workflow and increasing the capabilities and diagnosis efficiency for the pathologist.
"Pathologists can now be unchained from the microscope and get the digital view of the slides and information from the LABdivus LIS system." says Cerebrum Corporation CEO and Founder Gregg Lahti. "The bid-directional capabilities will enable pathologists to have a complete digital cockpit with AI algorithms for assisting diagnosis, increasing their productivity and the accuracy of their diagnoses."
Cerebrum Corp.
Cerebrum provides LABdivus, an intelligent lab workflow software platform which manages anatomic pathology labs from specimen induction to diagnosis and billing, increasing the workflow efficiency of labs to gain control of their work and increase their revenue. Cerebrum™ is a leader in providing high performance workflow systems for the anatomic pathology, genomics, and oncology laboratories. To learn more, visit www.cerebrumcorp.com.
Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.
Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. PathFlow® enterprise software solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs across facilities in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, equipping pathologists with key data to provide the best care in the fight against disease, including cancer. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.
*PathFlow is for RUO unless following the guidelines for LDT. PathFlow is CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.
Media Contact
Susan Welch, Cerebrum, 1 855-469-5467, [email protected], https://www.cerebrumcorp.com/
SOURCE Cerebrum
Share this article