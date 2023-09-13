Cerebrum Announces Bi-directional Digital Pathology Integration

"Pathologists can now be unchained from the microscope and get the digital view of the slides and information from the LABdivus LIS system." Cerebrum Corporation CEO and Founder Gregg Lahti. Tweet this

Cerebrum Corp.

Cerebrum provides LABdivus, an intelligent lab workflow software platform which manages anatomic pathology labs from specimen induction to diagnosis and billing, increasing the workflow efficiency of labs to gain control of their work and increase their revenue. Cerebrum™ is a leader in providing high performance workflow systems for the anatomic pathology, genomics, and oncology laboratories. To learn more, visit www.cerebrumcorp.com.

Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. PathFlow® enterprise software solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs across facilities in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks allowing them to focus on their expertise, equipping pathologists with key data to provide the best care in the fight against disease, including cancer. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*PathFlow is for RUO unless following the guidelines for LDT. PathFlow is CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

