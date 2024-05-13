Cerebrum Announces Integration Support with Sakura Finetek Products

"This integration is a game-changer for our lab. Having the capability to print IHC slide labels at the microtomy station saves a substantial amount of time per specimen." -- Matt Shertzer, Laboratory Manager at Preferred Dermatology Partners. Post this

Cerebrum also released Cerebrum Connect™, a configurable middleware program, to connect the Tissue-Tek AutoTEC a120 and Tissue-Tek Genie to alternative laboratory information systems (LIS) through HL7 interfacing. Pricing for Cerebrum Connect can be found on the Cerebrum website, www.cerebrumcorp.com

"This integration is a game-changer for our lab. Having the capability to print IHC slide labels at the microtomy station saves a substantial amount of time per specimen. It allows the technician to print labels on demand and eliminates the possibility of labeling errors," says Matt Shertzer HT(ASCP)CM, Laboratory Manager at Preferred Dermatology Partners of McKenny, TX.

"Fast and accurate data transfer within the laboratory enables management and continuous advancement of processes, employee and customer satisfaction, and always patient care. We appreciate this first seamless collaboration with Cerebrum which facilitates the addition of more instruments to provide comprehensive quality information system solutions," says Erico von Bueren MD PhD MOR, Senior Director of Marketing and Strategy at Sakura Finetek USA.

About Cerebrum Corporation

Cerebrum provides LABdivus, an intelligent, cloud-based lab workflow software platform which manages anatomic pathology labs from specimen induction to diagnosis and billing, increasing the workflow efficiency of labs to gain control of their work and increase their revenue. Cerebrum is a leader in providing high performance workflow systems for anatomic pathology, genomics, and oncology laboratories. Visit www.cerebrumcorp.com to learn more.

About Preferred Dermatology Partners

Preferred Dermatology Partners is a full-service medical dermatology and aesthetic practice serving the north Texas market for over 20 years. Our Mission is to improve the quality of life for patients of all ages by promoting healthy skin care. We do this following a three-pronged approach: prevention, early detection, and effective treatment. Visit www.mdbarrows.com to learn more.

About Sakura Finetek, USA, Inc.

With its U.S. office based in Torrance, California, Sakura Finetek is the global leader in advancing cancer diagnostics by providing integrated solutions for anatomic pathology and patient treatment through best-in-class innovation, quality, and customer care. With a strategic focus on end-to-end automation, Sakura Finetek continues to lead the industry in the development and commercialization of automated histopathology instrumentation and consumables for anatomic pathology. Sakura Finetek systems dramatically increase efficiency, standardize results, and enable clinical laboratories to manage their daily workload more simply while significantly impacting patient care. Visit www.sakuraus.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Susan Welch, Cerebrum Corp., 1 855-4MY-LIMS, [email protected], www.cerebrumcorp.com

SOURCE Cerebrum Corp.