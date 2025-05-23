Cereen Varghese Joins Amerisure as Vice President of Application Engineering

"Cereen's extensive leadership experience, proven ability to drive innovation, and commitment to building high-performing teams make her a tremendous asset to Amerisure as we continue to transform and modernize our digital capabilities." —Amjed Al-Zoubi, Chief Information Officer at Amerisure Post this

"Cereen brings a deep understanding of how to align technology with business goals to deliver meaningful impact," said Amjed Al-Zoubi, Chief Information Officer at Amerisure. "Her extensive leadership experience, proven ability to drive innovation, and commitment to building high-performing teams make her a tremendous asset to Amerisure as we continue to transform and modernize our digital capabilities."

Before joining Amerisure, Cereen held senior leadership roles at organizations including Infosys Technologies, Société Générale, Concentrix, Our Daily Bread Ministries, and most recently, Caresoft Global as Chief Product Officer. While serving at Caresoft, Cereen led the development and launch of an AI-enabled idea platform and built and scaled a global engineering and technology team while driving innovation and leveraging emerging technologies to deliver customer-centric solutions.

Recognized among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Technology, Ms. Varghese is known for her strategic vision, disciplined execution, and people-first leadership style. She holds certifications in EFQM, Agile Practices, and CMMI benchmarking, and is passionate about mentoring talent and fostering agile, results-driven cultures.

