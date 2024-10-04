Certain Announces Strategic Partnership with Capture Technologies to Enhance Event Operations and Results

Through this partnership, Certain and Capture Technologies is empowering event professionals with the tools and insights they need to optimize their events and deliver actionable results across the entire event lifecycle. Post this

A Vision for the Future of Event Management

By integrating Capture Technologies' on-site solutions with Certain's in-person event management and data orchestration capabilities, the partnership will empower event organizers to streamline registration processes while leveraging valuable attendee data to drive decision-making and optimize future event outcomes.

"This partnership represents a transformative step for the event technology landscape, embracing the synergy between data-driven insights and user-centric design." Said Peter Micciche CEO of Certain. "Together, we are setting new benchmarks for innovation and efficiency, ensuring that customers can benefit from actionable insights across the entire event lifecycle."

Capture Technologies' COO, Greg Dunlap, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We're excited to expand our partnership with Certain, combining our strengths to offer enterprise organizations a best-in-class solution for event management and onsite technology. Certain's expertise in attendee engagement and event intelligence, paired with Capture's proven ability to collect comprehensive, real-time attendee data, creates an optimal combination for delivering seamless and impactful event experiences. Together, we empower event professionals with the tools and insights they need to optimize their event technology requirements and deliver actionable results."

Both Certain and Capture Technologies are confident that this partnership will set a new standard for the event technology industry. By merging operational excellence with advanced data analytics, the two companies are poised to provide event professionals with the tools they need to deliver more impactful, successful events. The collaboration will not only improve the attendee experience but also offer a deeper understanding of event performance, unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation. The integration of these technologies will help event professionals make informed decisions based on real-time data, streamline post-event analysis, and ultimately, drive more significant business outcomes. For more information about Certain and its innovative event technology solutions, visit certain.com.

Media Contact

Zara Arsala, Certain Inc, 1 2014076288, [email protected], www.certain.com

SOURCE Certain Inc