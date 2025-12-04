Certain Launches Event Advisor, an AI Product That Generates Personalized Recommendations for Attendees and Drives Revenue From Events

"Event Advisor makes every attendee's journey easier by cutting through the noise and guiding them to the sessions, exhibitors, and connections that genuinely matter." Post this

Companies have struggled for years to offer exceptional attendee experiences while driving measurable outcomes from their events. Event Advisor analyzes each attendee's interests, past engagement, and real‑time behavior to recommend sessions, exhibitors, and people to meet — delivered via web widgets, in‑app cards and personalized emails.

Key capabilities include:

Personalized session and exhibitor recommendations based on each attendee's stated interests, historical engagement from previous events, and real-time behavior

Suggested attendee matchups to help participants build targeted connections with peers and subject matter experts [coming soon]

Customizable web widgets to add personalized recommendations to any web page or web app, such as event websites and mobile apps

Personalized emails to offer attendees tailored recommendations

Self-starting, private, and configurable AI models

Analytics on recommendations served and accepted throughout the event lifecycle

Conversion of interactions into actionable buying signals that flow into CRMs, marketing and sales automation systems, collaboration tools, and more

Turnkey configuration for event marketers who need fast deployment and minimal setup

"Event teams are expected to use the latest AI capabilities to raise the bar for attendee experiences, while revenue teams need to act on mountains of engagement data to boost event outcomes," said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain. "Event Advisor closes that loop. It enriches each attendee's experience while helping sales and marketing identify high-intent attendees so they can close deals faster."

Early adopters are seeing the impact. "Anything we can do to give ourselves a leg-up on our competition is paramount, and offering AI to assist attendees in the registration and scheduling process puts us at the front of the pack!" said Christina Thelen, President of Grand Connection.

Event Advisor is available now for companies running any type of event, including conferences, field events, customer summits, and partner programs. It integrates with Certain's event solutions but can also be deployed alongside any third-party event management, registration, and mobile app.

About Certain

Certain is the event technology partner for organizations aiming to turn exceptional attendee experiences into pipeline and revenue. Powered by AI and built for scale, Certain captures real-time engagement and transforms it into buying signals, helping event professionals team up with marketers to identify intent, personalize outreach, and accelerate sales. With seamless data orchestration, turnkey intelligence, and enterprise-grade security, Certain ensures every event drives measurable business impact.

