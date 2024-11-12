Certain Launches Powerful Event Buying Signal Solution to Fuel Pipeline Growth and Revenue

Buying signals communicate attendee sentiment and interest in doing business. Everything we do is designed to capture all relevant event activity and guide the marketing and sales executive to more pipeline and closed deals, said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain. Post this

Weak buying signals: Certain raises the bar on the quantity and quality of the signals captured from the attendees in the event cycle. Certain shifts the focus on the signals that help marketers understand propensity to buy.

Delayed buying signals: Certain drives buying signals to where they can be leveraged to advance the buyer journey. For example, recommending sessions based on polling signals captured in an event.

Scaling signals impact: Certain offers robust applications that support data collection across large-scale, global events––providing CMOs with an advantage over their competitors.

Certain's new product suite is designed for marketers in large enterprises who recognize the competitive advantage in generating and mining thousands of first-party intent signals from event activities across hundreds or thousands of global events. It includes:

1. Signal: An innovative data orchestration solution that delivers data and acts in real-time to create and seize opportunities for marketing and sales.

2. Session Advisor AI: An AI-powered tool that optimizes attendee session selection through curated recommendations tailored to meet attendee needs while aligning with event sponsors' offerings.

3. Content Hub: A rich library of live and on-demand content that engages attendees, addresses their needs, influences and drives conversions.

4. Touchpoint Ignite: An all-in-one engagement tool that drives and captures attendee interaction, delivering a stream of data to marketers. Using generative AI, marketers can interact with their analytics to drive business growth and optimize future events.

5. Certain Event Intelligence: A comprehensive view of the entire event cycle, delivering AI-based marketing insight to executives from the complete event cycle.

These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing event technologies, offering both an end-to-end event management solution as well as standalone enhancements to an existing tech stack.

Addressing a Critical Business Need

"First-party buying signals are the most important asset Certain can deliver to marketers. Buying signals communicate attendee sentiment and interest in doing business," said Peter Micciche, CEO of Certain. "Everything we do is designed to capture all relevant event activity and guide the marketing and sales executive to more pipeline and closed deals."

Availability and Pricing

The Certain AI-powered suite of buying signals solution is available today for medium and large enterprises. Flexible subscription models tailored to business needs align with marketing budgets.

For more information about Certain and its products, visit Certain.com

About Certain

Certain is a leading event technology company that specializes in providing innovative and scalable solutions to manage, analyze, and enhance event experiences. With a focus on harnessing the power of data and AI, Certain offers tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of event organizers and attendees alike. With a focus on driving engagement and delivering measurable results, Certain's platform is trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises to power their events.

