Certainly Health Raises $2.3M in Funding to Enable Consumers to Book Any Doctor With Upfront Prices

"Even with good health insurance, both my cofounder and I have received unexpected medical bills for thousands of dollars over the years," said Kevin Chiu, Co-founder and CEO. Post this

57 percent of Americans have received a surprise bill, and 38 percent of Americans delay care for fear of the bill. Meanwhile, the cost of a healthcare service can vary by hundreds of dollars across providers with no difference in quality.

"Even with good health insurance, both my cofounder and I have received unexpected medical bills for thousands of dollars over the years," said Kevin Chiu, Co-founder and CEO. "These personal experiences are at the core of our mission to empower healthcare consumers to book health providers without fear of the bill."

To learn more about Certainly Health and its initiatives, please visit https://certainlyhealth.com.

About Certainly Health

Certainly Health is the only marketplace for booking medical and cosmetic care with upfront prices. Patients can compare costs and avoid surprise bills while using health insurance to book thousands of providers in NYC. Certainly also makes it easy to compare prices, provider reviews, and appointment availability across medspas for cosmetic procedures, including Botox and microneedling.

Media Contact

Kristen Mondshein, KMM Communications, 1 3058773293, [email protected]

SOURCE Certainly Health