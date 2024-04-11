Certero has been recognized as the Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™️ Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Tools report.

100% of Gartner Peer Insights Reviewers Would Recommend Certero for Software Asset Management Tools, As of March 2024.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certero, leader in Software Asset Management Tools, receives overall customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights, 15th March 2024.

Certero has consistently stood out as one of the highest-rated major SAM vendors on Gartner Peer Insights, with industry-leading scores across every pre-sales, implementation, solution and on-going support categories - including the fastest solution deployment times recorded.

Now, as Certero becomes the only vendor in the Software Asset Management tools category to achieve the 'Customers Choice' position within the 'Voice of the Customer' report, this leading position by Certero is highlighted even further.

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Certero, as Erik Hilsen, VP of Sales for North America comments:

"We believe this distinction is a recognition of the expertise, quality, integrity and dedication that I see from my colleagues every day. It's well known that Certero just isn't as difficult to get up and running as other tools – something we call 'time-to-value', and that's confirmed here.

But also, at a business level, if you step back and take a look at what Certero has achieved, from their 3rd party toolset verifications with Oracle, to the launch of the new SaaS discovery for Shadow IT solution and a brand-new channel Partner Program; Certero is changing the landscape of how organizations see, secure, measure and optimize their IT investments like no one else. And, the demand for the clarity and cost-saving opportunities that Certero provides is massive. This is truly a remarkable time for our industry".

About Certero

Certero provides the world's most advanced solutions for IT hardware & software asset management, SaaS discovery (Shadow IT) & SaaS optimization, cloud FinOps and efficient IT Operations. These are available to customers as on-premises products, SaaS-provisioned solutions or alternatively, Certero technology can be combined with specialist expertise and delivered under our 'Technology-Led Services'.

Operating a direct business model and through the channel, the Certero Partner Program opens up Certero solutions to a global network of approved partners - enabling customers to work with the trusted solution and service providers that know them best.

With businesses located in the EMEA, North America and APAC, Certero is a customer-first company driven by a passion for innovation and customer success. This is best evidenced by Certero customers rating experiences with Certero far higher than any other major SAM vendor on Gartner's 'Peer Insights', and by Certero achieving Gartner's 'Customers Choice' distinction for three consecutive occasions.

For more information, visit: http://www.certero.com or reach out to Certero directly at Contact Certero.

