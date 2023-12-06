Certified Bariatric Surgeons Change People's Lives - Dr. Faustino Daniel Huacuz Guízar, MD

Dr. Huacuz has earned an international reputation for his expertise in Gastric Sleeve and Gastric Bypass procedures.

TIJUANA, Mexico, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are you tired of struggling with your weight? Do you feel like you have tried everything and nothing works? It's time to consider bariatric surgery with Dr. Daniel Huacuz Guízar, MD, one of the best certified bariatric surgeons in Tijuana.

With over 20 years of experience in bariatric surgery, Dr. Huacuz has earned an international reputation for his expertise in Gastric Sleeve and Gastric Bypass procedures.

Thousands of people from the USA, Canada, and other countries have chosen to undergo weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico with Dr. Huacuz Guízar.

"Dr. Huacuz performed a vertical sleeve gastrectomy on me last October, and since then, I have lost 125 pounds, and it's been a little less than a year. It was the best decision that I've ever made in my life," said an American patient from Certified Bariatric Surgeons.

Dr. Huacuz Guízar and his team of dedicated Board Certified Bariatric Surgeons provide a comfortable environment before, during, and after surgery. They take the time to listen carefully to their patients and consider the most convenient option between gastric sleeve vs. gastric bypass, or any other bariatric surgery that you and the surgical team choose as the best for you.

Furthermore, Dr. Huacuz Guízar's location in Tijuana also allows him to provide care for a reasonable price. Patients spend just a few nights in a five star hotel to keep monitoring their healing and progress before they return home.

If you're ready to make a change in your life and achieve your weight loss goals, choose Dr. Faustino Daniel Huacuz Guízar, MD and his team of certified bariatric surgeons. Contact us today to schedule your consultation and take the first step towards a healthier and happier you.

