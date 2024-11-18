Certified Financial Group Announces Addition of Dillon Little CFP®,, AIF® to Growing List of Certified Financial Planners

Dillon's commitment to growing with our firm specifically, and his fresh perspective and understanding of the financial concerns facing young people today bring tremendous value to our clients as we continue to serve the community. Post this

This dedication to the firm and his genuine interest in the financial planning industry lead him to earn his prestigious Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary® (AIF®) designations, making him the 17th CFP® on the team at Certified Financial Group.

Joe Bert, CFP®, AIF®, Founder/CEO of Certified Financial Group said, "Dillon's commitment to growing with our firm specifically, and his fresh perspective and understanding of the financial concerns facing young people today bring tremendous value to our clients as we continue to serve the community. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

Certified Financial Group has been a leader in providing financial peace of mind to the Central Florida area for almost 50 years, is a CNBC Top 100 Financial Firm, and was named Best Financial Advisor of 2024 by Orlando Magazine. For more information about Certified Financial Group and our team of professionals, please visit financialgroup.com.

**About Certified Financial Group**

Certified Financial Group is one of Central Florida's oldest and largest financial planning firms. As the only firm in Central Florida named in the top 100 advisory firms by CNBC, the CFP® Professionals at Certified Financial Group are trained in all areas of financial planning to include investment planning, Social Security planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and 401(k) services. knowledge and experience helps to ensure clients receive a thorough, workable personal financial plan. Our mission at CFG is to help individuals and families achieve financial security and peace of mind through comprehensive planning and disciplined investment management.

Media Contact

Kim Touchton, Certified Financial Group, 1 4078699800, [email protected], http://www.financialgroup.com

SOURCE Certified Financial Group