Certified Financial Group Begins Tenth Year of CEFEX Certification

"Our team is proud and honored to be celebrating 10 years of this important and distinguished certification," said Joe Bert, CFP®, AIF®. Founder and CEO of Certified Financial Group. "Earning this distinction for 9 consecutive years reflects our ongoing dedication to fiduciary excellence and affirming that our clients are provided with the highest level of service to guide them toward financial independence and peace of mind."

Certified Financial Group serves individuals, families, and throughout Central Florida, offering comprehensive retirement planning, wealth management, investment advisory services, and more. For the CFP® Professionals at Certified Financial Group, earning this recognition from CEFEX® for the 9th year in a row is a significant professional milestone and reinforces its reputation as a trusted and successful financial partner.

About Certified Financial Group, Inc.

With roots dating back to 1976 and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Certified Financial Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized financial planning and investment advisory firm. The firm's team of Certified Financial Planner® professionals provides guidance to help clients plan for, and achieve, financial independence.

Disclosures: Certified Advisory Corp offers Retirement Planning and Wealth Management for a fee. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

