Certified Financial Group included on USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 List

Distinctions like this reinforce that our dedication to continuous growth and long-term relationships is not only enduring, but strengthening with time. Post this

Recommendations from financial advisors, clients, and industry experts:



Recommendations were collected via an independent survey among over 30,000 individuals. Clients, industry experts, and financial advisors working for an RIA firm could recommend the RIA firms they find commendable.

Development of Assets under Management (AUM):



Both short-term (12-month) and long-term (5-year) AUM development were analyzed using publicly available data.

Based on the results of the study, Certified Financial Group is ecstatic to be recognized on USA TODAY's list of the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026. Founder and CEO Joseph Bert said, "Being named to USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms list is a tremendous honor for our team. For over 40 years, we have remained committed to helping our clients gain financial freedom using our traditional knowledge while also evolving along with our industry. After decades of service, it is especially meaningful to be recognized in this way. Distinctions like this reinforce that our dedication to continuous growth and long-term relationships is not only enduring, but strengthening with time."

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Certified Financial Group, Inc.

With roots dating back to 1976 and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Certified Financial Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized financial planning and investment advisory firm. The firm's team of Certified Financial Planner® professionals provides guidance to help clients plan for, and achieve, financial independence.

Disclosures: Financial Planning and Investment Management offered through Certified Advisory Corp, a Registered Investment Advisor, for a fee. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026 award is curated based on a scoring model created by Statista that includes client and peer recommendations and AUM development. To be eligible, firms must be registered as an investment advisory firm (RIA firm) with the SEC and/or at state level for at least one year, maintain a principal office in the United States, have a clean disciplinary record, provide financial planning or portfolio management services to individuals and/or small businesses, and manage more than $500,000 in AUM. A mention in the rankings is a positive recognition based on client and peer recommendations and data points collected from publicly available sources at the time. The rankings are the result of an elaborate process which, due to the interval of data-collection and analysis, is a reflection of the past years. Furthermore, events preceding or following the 02/11/2026 were not included in the metrics. As such, the results of these rankings should not be used as the sole source of information for future deliberations. Certified Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) was recognized as one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms 2026. CFG did not pay to be included or participate in the evaluation. Licensing fees were paid post-award for the use of the ranking. Inclusion is not indicative of, nor a guarantee of, future performance.

For more information, please visit: https://cdn.statista-rankings.com/financial-services/rankings/financialadvisoryfirms-us-2026/methodology-usa-today-best-financial-advisory-firms-america-2026.pdf

Media Contact:

Kim Touchton

Chief Marketing Officer

Certified Financial Group, Inc.

Phone: 407-889-9800

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.FinancialGroup.com

Media Contact

Kim Touchton, Certified Financial Group, 1 407-889-9800, [email protected], https://www.financialgroup.com

SOURCE Certified Financial Group