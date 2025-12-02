Certified Financial Group Named Among Top 100 Financial Advisors by CNBC

This honor has our team invigorated to continue our goal of providing the expertise and personalized guidance our clients look for in securing financial peace of mind. Post this

"This recognition by CNBC underscores the trust and confidence our clients place in us," said Joe Bert, Founder and CEO of Certified Financial Group. "Being ranked on this list reinforces our credibility as a trusted financial advisor to our clients. This honor has our team invigorated to continue our goal of providing the expertise and personalized guidance our clients look for in securing financial peace of mind."

Being named to this exclusive list not only means Certified Financial Group met high industry standards, but also places them among the top-tier of financial advisors in the nation. This recognition is not just an honor; it is a testament to the firm's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality financial guidance to our clients. The firm's advisors, who bring decades of collective experience, offer a wide range of services, from retirement planning and estate planning to tax strategies and investment management.

With roots dating back to 1976 and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Certified Financial Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized financial planning and investment advisory firm. The firm's team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals provides guidance to help clients plan0 for, and achieve, financial independence.

Disclosures: Financial Planning and Investment Management offered through Certified Advisory Corp, a Registered Investment Advisor, for a fee. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

