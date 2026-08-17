Certified Financial Group Named on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust our clients place in us every day." - Joe Bert, CEO and founder of Certified Financial Group. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

ABOUT CERTIFIED FINANCIAL GROUP

With roots dating back to 1976 and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Certified Financial Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized financial planning and investment advisory firm. The firm's team of Certified Financial Planner® professionals provides guidance to help clients plan for, and achieve, financial independence.

Disclosures: Financial Planning and Investment Management offered through Certified Advisory Corp, a Registered Investment Advisor, for a fee. The 2026 Inc. 5000 list ranks independent, privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, firms must have generated a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and at least $2,000,000 in 2025. Certified Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) paid an application fee to participate in the evaluation and may pay standard licensing fees post-award for logo and trademark usage. The Inc. 5000 ranking is strictly based on historical corporate financial growth and does not evaluate client satisfaction, quality of financial advice, investment management skills, compliance records, or individual portfolio performance. This ranking should not be interpreted as an endorsement of CFG's advisory services, nor should it be used as the sole basis for investment or financial planning decisions. Inclusion is not indicative of, nor a guarantee of, future performance.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kim Touchton, Certified Financial Group, 1 4078699800, [email protected], https://www.financialgroup.com

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SOURCE Certified Financial Group