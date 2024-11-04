Certified Financial Group Partners With University of Florida's Warrington College of Business as a Gold Sponsor

Our goal is to create learning opportunities and relationships that directly translate into immediate career opportunities after graduation. Post this

Students in the Finance Professional Development Program will have the opportunity to work directly with the accredited fiduciaries at CFG to refine technical skills and learn about the certifications relevant to industry-specific needs. In addition they are able to work under the mentorship of the planners, and attend registered investment advisor conferences and competitions.

With recent inflation and economic changes, the financial planning industry has seen a rising awareness of the importance of early financial planning and financial literacy. It comes as no surprise that The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that opportunities for Personal Financial Advisor's is expected to grow almost 20% over the next 10 years. Certified Financial Group is proud to partner with the University of Florida and the team looks forward to using it as a way to contribute to these important career opportunities.

Certified Financial Group has been a leader in providing financial peace of mind to the Central Florida area for almost 50 years, is a CNBC Top 100 Financial Firm, and was named Best Financial Advisor of 2024 by Orlando Magazine. For more information about Certified Financial Group and our team of professionals, please visit https://www.financialgroup.com.

**About Certified Financial Group**

Certified Financial Group is one of Central Florida's oldest and largest financial planning firms. As the only firm in Central Florida named in the top 100 advisory firms by CNBC, the CFP® Professionals at Certified Financial Group are trained in all areas of financial planning to include investment planning, Social Security planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and 401(k) services. knowledge and experience helps to ensure clients receive a thorough, workable personal financial plan. Our mission at CFG is to help individuals and families achieve financial security and peace of mind through comprehensive planning and disciplined investment management.

