Certified Financial Group Welcomes Dave Balakrishnan, CFP®,, AIF®, MBA to Their Team of Certified Financial Planner™ Professionals

Dave provides investment management & personalized financial planning services, coordinating insurance, tax planning, investments, retirement, and estate planning. He believes in tailoring advice according to his clients' personal values and goals while adhering to a fiduciary standard of care. In his two-decade tenure in private industry prior to joining Certified Financial Group, he has held various roles in a global Fortune 500 firm improving business results and guiding individuals with their professional growth journey.

"We are thrilled to have Dave as our 16th addition to our team of Certified Financial Planner™ Professionals," said Joe Bert, CEO and Founder of Certified Financial Group. "Dave's distinguished professional background and industry knowledge are among the many qualities we look for in our team members that can best serve our clients' diverse financial needs. We look forward to seeing what Dave achieves with CFG."

Dave Balakrishnan added, "I'm excited to pursue my passion guiding people toward financial peace of mind with an esteemed and long-established firm like Certified Financial Group. I look forward to building even more client relationships and I am grateful to Joe and the team for their support."

**About Certified Financial Group**

Certified Financial Group is one of Central Florida's oldest and largest financial planning firms. As the only firm in Central Florida named in the top 100 advisory firms by CNBC, the CFP® Professionals at Certified Financial Group are trained in all areas of financial planning to include investment planning, Social Security planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and 401(k) services. knowledge and experience helps to ensure clients receive a thorough, workable personal financial plan. Our mission at CFG is to help individuals and families achieve financial security and peace of mind through comprehensive planning and disciplined investment management.

Financial planning and investment management offered for a fee through Certified Advisory Corp, a registered investment advisor. Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification mark Certified Financial Planner™ and CFP®.

