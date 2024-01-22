Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists Take Action to Support Children Affected by Medicaid Cuts in Florida

In light of disconcerting reports featured in the Orlando Sentinel, which disclosed the removal of over 800,000 Florida residents from the state's Medicaid program between March and September, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists has embarked on a mission to provide free medical care to children who have lost Medicaid coverage due to avoidable circumstances and administrative hurdles.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to alarming reports by the Orlando Sentinel, which state that over 800,000 Florida residents were removed from the state's Medicaid program between March and September, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists has embarked on a charitable mission to address the healthcare needs of children adversely affected by these changes.
It has been reported that approximately 360,000 children have been severely impacted by these Medicaid removals, with many losing access to vital healthcare services. A significant portion of these terminations occurred due to procedural reasons, such as outdated contact information.
"At Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists, we firmly believe that every child in Florida should have access to comprehensive healthcare, regardless of insurance coverage. We often see children with acute problems such as infected ingrown toenails, lacerations, fractures, sprains, and foreign bodies which must be treated immediately by a physician. Other common pediatric conditions such as warts, heel pain, and flat feet, while not emergencies, are painful and have a negative impact on kids' lives.
Given the current economic climate, many families find it challenging to pay for expensive doctor visits out of pocket. To this end, we are committed to providing free medical care to children who have lost Medicaid coverage due to avoidable circumstances and administrative hurdles. Please visit our website for more information or call 855-550-FEET to schedule an appointment at an office near you." " - Dr. Kyle Kinmon, DPM (Founder, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists)
About Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists:
Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists offer exceptional comprehensive lower extremity care within a compassionate and responsive setting. Our highly trained and board-certified doctors prioritize patient education and personalized care of the highest standards.
With 18 locations throughout South Florida, our team includes podiatrists, foot and ankle surgeons, wound care specialists, vascular and vein experts, interventional cardiologists, radiologists, and skilled support staff, ensuring convenient access to comprehensive care for various conditions, all under one roof.
Our mission extends beyond providing medical care, as we actively engage with the community to support those in need, especially children affected by changes in healthcare coverage. Learn more about our philanthropic work here.
For more information about this initiative and Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists, please contact Janice Kaden at [email protected]
Connect with Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists
Website | Instagram | Facebook
Media Contact
Janice Kaden, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists, 1 5617553284, [email protected], https://certifiedfoot.com
Dr Kyle Kinmon, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists, 1 561-929-3212, [email protected], https://certifiedfoot.com
SOURCE Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists
Share this article