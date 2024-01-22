Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists Take Action to Support Children Affected by Medicaid Cuts in Florida

"We are committed to providing free medical care to children who have lost Medicaid coverage in Florida, due to avoidable circumstances and administrative hurdles." - Dr. Kyle Kinmon DPM (Founder, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists) Post this

"At Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists, we firmly believe that every child in Florida should have access to comprehensive healthcare, regardless of insurance coverage. We often see children with acute problems such as infected ingrown toenails, lacerations, fractures, sprains, and foreign bodies which must be treated immediately by a physician. Other common pediatric conditions such as warts, heel pain, and flat feet, while not emergencies, are painful and have a negative impact on kids' lives.

Given the current economic climate, many families find it challenging to pay for expensive doctor visits out of pocket. To this end, we are committed to providing free medical care to children who have lost Medicaid coverage due to avoidable circumstances and administrative hurdles. Please visit our website for more information or call 855-550-FEET to schedule an appointment at an office near you." " - Dr. Kyle Kinmon, DPM (Founder, Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists)

About Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists:

Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists offer exceptional comprehensive lower extremity care within a compassionate and responsive setting. Our highly trained and board-certified doctors prioritize patient education and personalized care of the highest standards.

With 18 locations throughout South Florida, our team includes podiatrists, foot and ankle surgeons, wound care specialists, vascular and vein experts, interventional cardiologists, radiologists, and skilled support staff, ensuring convenient access to comprehensive care for various conditions, all under one roof.

Our mission extends beyond providing medical care, as we actively engage with the community to support those in need, especially children affected by changes in healthcare coverage. Learn more about our philanthropic work here.

