Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor and Certified Public Accountant Rejoins Stapleton Group, a part of J.S. Held

JERICHO, N.Y., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Consulting Company J.S. Held proudly announces the return of Quintin Brown, CPA, CIRA, to Stapleton Group, a part of J.S. Held. Quintin Brown joins a global team of experts who serve clients across six continents.

Recognized by the M&A Advisor as an Emerging Leader, Quintin Brown is a financial and restructuring expert who specializes in the design and implementation of liquidity-based solutions for distressed and scaling middle-market businesses. He applies his expertise as a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) and specialized technical capabilities of a Certified Public Accountant to support executive teams and quickly bring order to chaotic situations.

Quintin leads CRO, interim CFO, and financial advisory engagements in matters including bankruptcy, out-of-court restructurings, receiverships, ABCs, and litigation support. He is well-versed in sell-side M&A, expert witness testimony, forensic accounting, auditing, and taxation for middle-market businesses across various industries, including agriculture, automotive, biotechnology, consumer products, distribution, food & beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, construction, retail, restaurants, and technology.

"We are thrilled Quintin has rejoined our team," said Strategic Advisory Group Senior Managing Director, David Stapleton. "He is skillful at collaborating with and building consensus among the various stakeholders involved in complex restructuring matters, as well as quickly identifying and resolving companies' financial and operational challenges, for efficient and effective solutions."

J.S. Held's Strategic Advisory group, under the leadership of Michael Jacoby, helps clients overcome complex enterprise challenges and realize long-term, sustainable business value. Their business solutions are derived from a combination of technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise and unrivaled understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

Clients of the J.S. Held strategic advisory team have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts working across six continents who provide specialized, complementary expertise in areas including dispute advisory; business enterprise, real estate, and intellectual property valuation; forensic accounting; capital projects advisory; compliance and regulatory consulting; business intelligence; ESG and sustainability consulting; environmental, health, and safety; political risk; M&A regulatory response; and cyber security, among others.

