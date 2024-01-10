Certified, powerful, protected all around... Challenges when buying an industrial computer - Manufacturer noax explains what to look out for

noax IPCs combine all the criteria that make up durable, reliable industrial hardware. Highly satisfied feedback from industry confirms that the industrial PCs run reliably even under difficult conditions. Post this

To make it easier for companies on the road to Industry 4.0 to find suitable hardware, the noax development team has compiled a practical checklist for purchasing industrial PCs.

1. certifications - issued by an independent external institute, these ensure full safety in operation.

2. IP protection class - frontal protection is not sufficient in every production environment. All-round protection from all sides prevents dust, liquids and other contaminants generated during the production and/or cleaning process from entering the IT hardware.

3. reliability - in order to ensure a continuous production process, there must be no failures. The reliability of an industrial computer is determined by the choice of components used.

4. housing design and material - a robust housing ensures performance even under demanding conditions. Depending on the industry, there are additional requirements. In logistics, resistance to shock and vibration is most important. In food processing companies, hygiene safety and food conformity play an important role.

5. spare parts availability - if the device is defective and there are no spare parts available, you have to buy a completely new device.

6. competent and fast service - in the event that something does not work as planned, it is essential to be able to ask an expert directly or to have the device repaired at short notice.

noax IPCs combine all the criteria that make up durable, reliable industrial hardware. Highly satisfied feedback from industry confirms that the industrial PCs run reliably even under difficult conditions:

"The cold, the water, the humidity, these are all no friends of technology, the noax IPCs withstand this procedure wonderfully." (Micarna)

"We have not found anything that compares to the robustness of a noax computer." (Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte)

"We (paid) particular attention to durability and running safety. Here, noax was and is far ahead of its competitors. We never had a production failure." (Mondi Gronau)

For many years, noax has been certified according to ISO 9001 and offers IPCs in various IP protection classes - from IP66 to IP67 to IP69K. Due to the completely enclosed design and the internal power supply units, the industrial computers are fail-safe and durable - and also easy and ergonomic to operate. Carefully selected and tested industrial components make noax industrial PCs a wise investment. The manufacturer guarantees spare parts availability and a replacement guarantee on all components for at least five years.

