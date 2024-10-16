Certiport Launches Three New Examinations to Meet Growing Demand for Trained and Certified Candidates in the Medical, Hospitality and Culinary Arts, & Agriscience Sectors

"We are excited that these three new programs will help candidates get their foot in the door and be more productive in their careers," said Krista Ketchmark, Vice President, Business Development, Certiport Post this

Health Sciences Careers – Medical Administrative Assistant

Certiport's Medical Administrative Assistant certification is part of the Health Sciences Careers program, which helps ready learners for careers in this competitive field. The Health Sciences Careers program provides students with the foundational knowledge needed to prepare for in-demand roles like Medical Administrative Assistants, where strong skills in interpersonal communication, medical privacy laws, electronic health records, and more are critical. The Medical Administrative Assistant certification is designed for candidates who wish to work in the health care field in the United States and includes questions regarding U.S.-specific policies and procedures.

Hospitality and Culinary Arts Careers – Culinary Foundations

The Culinary Foundations certification, endorsed by the World Association of Master Chefs exam, is part of the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Careers program, which validates that learners know, understand, and can apply key principles required to be successful cooks. This certification provides the skills needed to qualify for popular jobs in the hospitality and culinary arts career cluster and be prepared to grow with the industry. By earning this certification, learners can effectively communicate to employers that they are ready to enter the professional kitchen and immediately start working as a cook, while being well placed for advancement opportunities.

Agriscience and Technology Careers – Agriscience Foundations

The Agriscience Foundations exam, part of the Agriscience and Technology Careers program, helps candidates cultivate future careers as food scientists, soil and plant scientists, and farming sustainability technologists, and certifies that learners are ready to excel in an entry-level position within the Agriscience and Technology career cluster. Earning this certification can help plant the seeds of success, helping candidates get a job within the industry.

These new certifications are aligned with Certiport's "Learn, Practice, Certify, Advance" model, which includes courseware and curriculum resources, practice tests, and career maps corresponding to the certification exams. Available through Certiport and its network of global testing centers, these exams will help bridge the skills gap between traditional education endeavors and the workforce skills learners increasingly need to succeed.

