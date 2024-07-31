Certiport Names 2024 Adobe Certified Professional World Champion from Malaysia

"Seeing what these finalists are able to create in just eight hours, it's apparent that they have a deep understanding of digital design concepts and will be able to leverage their Adobe skills in a real-world work scenario," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. Post this

First place, Izzul Zafran Abd Razak, Malaysia

Second place, Almendra Celeste Nizama , Peru

, Third place, Ngoc Linh Mai , Vietnam

, Fourth place, Vanesa Kardzheva, Bulgaria

Fifth place, Ethan Uriel Archundia Torres , Mexico

, Sixth place, David Weir , Rep. of Ireland

, Rep. of Seventh place, Alan Tan Khee Sheng , Malaysia

, Eighth place, Jabez Micheal Raja , Singapore

, Ninth place, Hyeji Sakong , Rep. of Korea

, Rep. of Korea Tenth place, Al Hussein Kanawati , Lebanon

Finalists demonstrated their proficiency using industry-leading Adobe Creative Cloud software to design a poster for a real-world client in fewer than eight hours. This year's client was The King's Trust International, a global organization founded by His Majesty King Charles III to tackle the global crisis in youth unemployment.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with Certiport and Adobe for the 2024 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship," said Josh Cole, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The King's Trust International. "This year's event gives us the opportunity to spotlight the importance of digital skills in addressing the global crisis in youth unemployment, while also demonstrating the amazing potential and skills of young people from all over the world. This is foundational to The King's Trust International's mission: to help young people from more than 20 countries earn, learn, and thrive through education, employment, and enterprise programs delivered in more than 20 countries. The fantastic artwork created at this year's Championships will help us celebrate young people and their successes as part of our campaign to mark International Youth Day on 12 August."

A panel of judges, including representatives from The King's Trust International and design industry experts, reviewed the final projects and determined the winners based on visual appeal, ability to meet the client's requirements and brand aesthetics, as well as their professional use of Adobe Creative Cloud applications. The first-place winner received an $8,000 cash prize. The second-place and third-place honorees received $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

"Together with our partner, Adobe, we are exceptionally proud of the opportunities we have managed to provide to all the contestants and winners over the last decade. Through this unique platform we have and will continue to provide young people with a chance to learn, compete, and gain valuable skills that will help them in their future careers," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "Seeing what these finalists are able to create in just eight hours, it's apparent that they have a deep understanding of digital design concepts and will be able to leverage their Adobe skills in a real-world work scenario."

"The Adobe Certified Professional World Championship is one of our favorite events every year, not only because we get to see the wonderful projects created, but also for the opportunity to connect with ambitious, creative students who are launching their careers with industry-recognized certifications," said Liana Maharaj, Head of Student Learning and Certification at Adobe. "Seeing what the competitors produced for The Kings Trust International gives us just a taste of their talent. Over the years we've watched many of these finalists go on to jobs and internships in creative fields, proving the value of design and technical skills that they learned in the classroom."

Certiport will host the 2025 Adobe Certified Professional World Championship in Orlando, Florida, from July 27 – 30, 2025.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About The King's Trust International

The King's Trust International, formerly Prince's Trust International, has been supporting young people worldwide since 2015. We were founded by His Majesty King Charles III to tackle the global crisis in youth unemployment, building on almost five decades of experience in the UK.

Our mission is to empower young people to learn, work and thrive. We provide opportunities to develop the skills and confidence to succeed and deliver tangible employment outcomes. By blending our expertise with a global network of local partners, we develop programmes and interventions focused on education, employability and enterprise to help young people to build their own futures.

Our programmes and interventions are now present in 20 countries within the Commonwealth and beyond, across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Europe and we have supported around 100,000 young people since our inception.

