Certiport Names 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist US National Champions

Across the US, more than 98,594 students ages 13 to 22 entered one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on one the following certification exams: Microsoft Office Specialist Word, Microsoft Office Specialist Excel®, and Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint®.

During the competitive event, finalists were given a printed copy of a document, spreadsheet, or presentation to recreate along with printed instructions and digital assets. They were then scored according to the accuracy of the recreation compared to the original. First-place winners received an $3000 cash prize, second-place $2000, and third-place $1000. The champions in each program, along with a chaperone, have also won a trip to participate in the 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship in Anaheim, California, July 28 – 31, where they will compete against more than one hundred other finalists from countries across the globe.

The Microsoft Office Specialist US National Champions are as follows:

Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps)

1. Deval Bansal, Texas

2. Robert Roos, Texas

3. Joseph Schinker, Nebraska

Microsoft Excel (Microsoft 365 Apps)

1. Bence Brown, Nebraska

2. Braidyn Ortiz, California

3. Michelle Kwakugah, Louisiana

Microsoft PowerPoint (Microsoft 365 Apps)

1. Preston Nnadi, Texas

2. Mia Moreno, Idaho

3. Thadeus Gornto, Florida

Microsoft Word (Office 2019)

1. Jaelynn McAuliffe, Massachusetts

2. Ramya Rajan, Ohio

3. Megan McRobie, West Virginia

Microsoft Excel (Office 2019)

1. Andrew Manteau, West Virginia

2. Christian Tarala, New York

3. Caleb Ott, Indiana

Microsoft PowerPoint (Office 2019)

1. Sophia Winkler, Michigan

2. Kyle Chan, Pennsylvania

3. Jonas Lee, Washington

"We are exceptionally proud of these students who will be joining us at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship later this year," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. "The quality of participating students continues to impress us, and this year's contestants certainly proved to be some of the best yet. We congratulate all the winners as well as everyone who participated - not only have they proven they are the best in their state at using Microsoft Office products effectively, but they have also earned an important distinction to include on their resume; a desire to learn and validate in-demand skills. The title of "Microsoft Office Specialist" will serve them well in their academic and career pursuits."

"Now in their 22nd year, the Microsoft Office Specialist National and World Championships continue to provide students the incredible opportunity to test their technical skills and knowledge," said Kate Maxwell, General Manager Worldwide Education Industry at Microsoft. "Earning a globally recognized Microsoft credential will help students gain access to learning and job opportunities. Every student who walks away from this competition is a winner, and we are confident that these students will leverage their Microsoft Office productivity skills to great benefit in their future careers."

