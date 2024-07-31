Certiport Names 2024 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champions

"For over two decades the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship has recognized top students using Microsoft Office around the globe. We know this experience will prepare students to demonstrate valuable real-world digital skills," said Kate Maxwell, GM Worldwide Education Industry, Microsoft Post this

The 2024 MOS World Champions are:

Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First place: Lucie Dornáková, Czech Republic

Second place: Ka Seong Feng , Macao, China

, Third place: Minh Duong Nguyen , Vietnam

Microsoft PowerPoint® (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First place: Yuxiang Lin , Macao, China

, Second place: Lenka Šedivá, Czech Republic

Third place: Shun Yin Pang , Hong Kong, China

Microsoft Excel® (Microsoft 365 Apps)

First place: Daniel Židek, Czech Republic

Second place: Chi Kuan Tan, Macao, China

Third place: Brenda Brito, Brazil

Microsoft Word (Office 2019)

First place: Tsan Ying Wong , Macao, China

, Second place: Kok Lam Brandon Wai , Hong Kong, China

, Third place: Yu Chi Wang , Taiwan

Microsoft PowerPoint® (Office 2019)

First place: Attachai Singthong, Thailand

Second place: Seng Hei U, Macao, China

Third place: Jou Hsuan Huang , Taiwan

Microsoft Excel® (Office 2019)

First place: Man Kit Ung , Macao, China

, Second place: En Yu Chou, Taiwan

Third place: Andrew Manteau, USA

In the concluding round, competitors participated in an exam that tested their knowledge, application skills, and creative talents. For the second consecutive year, finalists were required to complete a free-form project. This year's challenge asked competitors to create an informational document for the non-profit client Mentors International.

"We are honored to be a part of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Competition," said James Oakes, Director of Product at Mentors International. "This event not only highlights the talents and dedication of the student competitors but also allows us to connect with like-minded individuals and organizations that share our mission to inspire positive change worldwide. Through mentoring, job-focused training courses, and micro-lending, we aim to transform the cycle of poverty into a lineage of success."

At the final event in California, Certiport and Microsoft recognized the top student competitors during the MOS World Championship Awards Ceremony and presented each first-place winner with an $8,000 cash prize. The second and third-place honorees received $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

"This event marks 22 years since the Microsoft Office Specialist competition began in 2002. We are exceptionally proud of what we have managed to achieve, through our partners around the world, in providing young people with a platform such as this to learn, compete, and gain valuable skills that will help them in their future careers," said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport.

MOS is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification program for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing learners' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

"For more than two decades, the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship has recognized top students using Microsoft Office around the globe. These students are passionate and dedicated learners who have the skills and competitive drive to succeed in anything they do. At Microsoft, we know this experience will prepare students to demonstrate valuable digital skills in a real-world work environment," said Kate Maxwell, General Manager Worldwide Education Industry at Microsoft.

Certiport will host the 2025 MOS World Championship in Orlando, Florida, from July 27-30, 2025.

Learn more about the MOS World Championship here.

See what our competitors and other news outlets are saying by searching the event hashtag #MOSWC on social media.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Greg Forbes, Certiport, +44 782 431 3448, [email protected], http://www.certiport.com/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Certiport