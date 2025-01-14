Certus Announces Patrick Elliott as New Chief Financial Officer

"We've laid a strong financial foundation for the company, and I'm confident that Patrick's insights and experience will be extremely valuable in our continued growth and ability to serve our customers." - John Comly, Certus CEO Post this

Patrick brings extensive experience to the role, having worked across digital training and technology industries, guiding both public and private companies through financial and operational discipline. Most recently, he served as CFO of AdTheorent (NASDAQ: ADTH), where he was instrumental in driving double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, culminating in the company's successful acquisition. Prior to that, Patrick held senior finance positions at Skillsoft and Maxar, where he developed a comprehensive skillset that includes optimizing capital structure and driving acquisitions and divestitures. Patrick earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and began his career at Ernst & Young, where he achieved his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation, before transitioning to investment management at Ivory Capital, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund.

"I am excited to join such a passionate and talented team," said Patrick. "Certus is at the precipice of tremendous growth, and I look forward to playing a meaningful role in charting the next chapter in our journey."

About Certus

Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that provides content, simulations and compliance solutions for regulated end-markets through its suite of brands and companies. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enables enterprises, learners, professionals and government entities to get from where they are to where they want to be. https://www.certus.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. https://www.ridgemontep.com

