Certus Completes Major Silicon Valley Expansion With Newest Partnership

"Smith's Pest Management has an impeccable reputation in San Jose and Silicon Valley, and we're delighted to bring them into the CERTUS family to help protect what matters most in one of the world's most dynamic business regions," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS. Post this

With the Smith's partnership, CERTUS now has uninterrupted coverage around San Francisco Bay in the area stretching from San Francisco in the West down through Silicon Valley and up through the East Bay area through Oakland. Smith's will retain its name, branding, and San Jose office, while customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources through the CERTUS partnership.

"I'm incredibly excited about our CERTUS partnership, as it allows us to expand our reach and ensure that more communities benefit from our integrated pest management expertise," said Zachary Smith, founder and owner of Smith's Pest Management, who is remaining with Smith's as an area manager for the Silicon Valley region. "Both CERTUS and Smith's share a deep commitment to professionalism, reliability, and customer satisfaction. I'm enthusiastic about what lies ahead!"

Smith's is the latest Northern California partnership for CERTUS, following recent partnerships with Bell Pest Control and Good Earth Pest Control in the Greater Sacramento area. These partnerships, paired with a handful in Southern California, support CERTUS' strategic, thoughtful growth in California and align with its goal to partner with customer-centric businesses rooted in their communities.

The Aust Group represented Smith's as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

About CERTUS

CERTUS is a home services company operating pest control and lawn service brands in 10 U.S. states (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Smith's Pest Management). It is ranked among the top 20 pest control organizations on the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS emphasizes a people-first approach, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

