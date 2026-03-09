Certus Critical Care Appoints JD Simpson as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Commercial Scale and Value Creation

Certus Critical Care, a medical technology company developing precision sensing platforms for life-critical applications, today announced the appointment of JD Simpson as Chief Executive Officer. Simpson joins the company at a pivotal stage as Certus advances toward U.S. commercialization and accelerates the development of its proprietary device portfolio alongside a scalable OEM business.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certus Critical Care, a medical technology company developing precision sensing platforms for life-critical applications, today announced the appointment of JD Simpson as Chief Executive Officer. Simpson joins the company at a pivotal stage as Certus advances toward U.S. commercialization and accelerates the development of its proprietary device portfolio alongside a scalable OEM business.

Simpson brings more than 20 years of experience scaling medical device companies from development-stage innovation to commercial success - contributing to two initial public offerings as well as one acquisition. He has built high performing commercial organizations, translated complex clinical technologies into compelling value propositions, and guided companies through critical milestones including regulatory approval, early adoption, and market expansion. Throughout his career, Simpson has led cross-functional teams across sales, marketing, clinical, regulatory, R&D, and quality, and has participated in raising more than $200 million in private and public capital.

"JD's proven ability to translate innovation into enterprise value makes him the ideal leader for this next phase," said Austin Johnson, MD, PhD, Co-Founder, Board Chair, and Chief Medical Officer of Certus. "He has consistently demonstrated how to align teams, execute with discipline, and drive successful commercialization."

Certus is developing sensor-enabled therapeutic and monitoring devices for acute and cardiovascular care, as well as next-generation sensors, processing, integration, and assembly for medical device OEMs. The company's flagship product, the Endovascular Aortic Control (EVAC) System, is designed to stabilize trauma patients suffering from hemorrhagic shock, addressing an estimated 85,000 eligible patients annually in the United States.

The EVAC System is a single-use aortic balloon occlusion catheter that enables precise, adjustable control of blood pressure and flow in critically ill patients. By personalizing treatment in real time, EVAC was designed to extend the window for clinical intervention and help maintain optimal patient stability, improving outcomes and saving lives.

Beyond trauma, Certus is building a broader pipeline of proprietary sensor-enabled systems targeting approximately 8 million annual procedures and an estimated $8 billion total addressable market.

"Certus has reached a stage where precision matters—in strategy, execution, and capital deployment," said Simpson. "The company has built a highly differentiated platform with strong clinical relevance. My focus is to translate that foundation into predictable execution, accelerate adoption, and build a durable, scalable business."

About Certus

Certus is an emerging medical device company built on a proprietary, ultra-miniaturized pressure-sensing platform that delivers decision-grade physiologic data in high-acuity clinical settings. Engineered for precision, stability, and real-time performance, Certus technology provides reliable insights when accuracy matters most.

The Company operates two synergistic divisions – Medical Products and OEM Healthcare Sensors - both powered by the Certus core sensor platform.

Certus' lead product, the Endovascular Aortic Control (EVAC) System, is designed to stabilize trauma patients, with planned expansion into cardiac applications. In parallel, the company is advancing a broader pipeline of sensor-enabling technologies that combine exceptional performance with unprecedented miniaturization.

