Certus Honors Top Performers at P.E.A.K. Awards in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

"We established this program to recognize individuals who are role models and excel at their work," said Dave Bradford, chief executive officer of CERTUS. "The P.E.A.K. Awards winners represent the values that CERTUS embodies and help us achieve the excellence for which we're renowned." Post this

P.E.A.K. stands for Performance, Excellence, Achievement, and Knowledge. The program's unique value lies in its visible rewards for exceptional results that directly advance CERTUS' performance-driven culture. Winners represented every department: field service, branch leaders, sales, customer care, and administration.

"Bringing winners to Cabo San Lucas shows our commitment to rewarding great performance," said David Joles, chief operating officer of CERTUS. "Having our officers present awards to service professionals exemplifies the culture we cultivate."

The P.E.A.K. Awards are key to CERTUS' talent acquisition and recruitment. They help attract and keep top people in a competitive field. This year's top honor, the M.V.V. Ambassador, went to the head of CERTUS' talent acquisition department, Makayla McKinney. This award goes to the team member who best represents CERTUS' mission, vision, and values.

"The companies that attract and keep the best people in our industry are those that recognize excellence without compromise," said Dawn Hammond, chief human resources officer of CERTUS. "The P.E.A.K. Awards do just that. We're proud to give our people a stage that matches their contribution. Anyone considering a career with us can see what excellence earns here."

CERTUS recognition is structured and transparent. It is directly tied to individual and team performance, setting it apart from others in the industry. All winners receive an all-expenses-paid trip, which includes an awards ceremony and fun activities.

"The P.E.A.K. Awards help us market CERTUS as a top employer in pest control and private equity," said Juan C. Rezk, chief marketing officer of CERTUS. "Our talent acquisition team finds the best people and let them know that they'll be recognized for their hard work and transformative results. This kind of programming sets us apart from our peers."

About CERTUS

CERTUS is a home services company operating pest control and lawn service brands (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Smith's Pest Management) in 11 states, with its pest division ranking among the top 20 in the annual PCT Top 100. Founded in 2019, CERTUS champions innovation and operational excellence for customers and aims to be the industry's employer of choice. For more information, visit CERTUSPest.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS, 1 3522724085, [email protected], Certuspest.com

SOURCE CERTUS