Certus Named by Great Place To Work® as a 2024 Top Employer

"Having worked for a dozen or so companies over the last 25 years, I can truly say that Certus' 'People First' approach is definitely unique," shared a current Certus employee in the anonymous survey. "It has helped make this the greatest place I have ever worked, by far."

Overall, 84% of employees at Certus say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are honored to be recognized as a great place to work for the second consecutive year," said John Comly, CEO. "This year we've put great emphasis on flexibility, connection, meaningful work and a variety of benefit offerings, coupled with our mission to unleash potential and help learners achieve new possibilities. It is through passion, spirit and hard work by all employees that we have earned this recognition."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly-coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Certus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Certus

Certus is a leading professional training and certification platform that delivers digital training and compliance solutions across an ever-growing list of regulatory-driven end markets. Its best-in-class technology platform and content library enables lifelong learnings at every level — from trusted industry brands to individual students and skilled professionals.

To learn more about Certus, visit certus.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

