CERTUS' Newest Partnership Strengthens Foothold In Southern California

"Southern California is one of America's most significant business markets, and Los Angeles is one of CERTUS' priority areas for growth," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of corporate development at CERTUS. "We are excited to welcome Walsh's Pest Control to CERTUS!" Post this

Walsh's namesake is owner Frank Walsh, and both have built deep community ties and a strong reputation for reliability, customer satisfaction, and dedication to excellence throughout the Greater Los Angeles area. Frank Walsh chose to partner with CERTUS because he sought a company whose values and principles aligned with his company's own.

"Southern California is one of America's most significant business markets, and Los Angeles is one our priority areas for growth," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of corporate development at CERTUS. "Frank has built Walsh's Pest Control into a high-quality company with a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellent service, and his company's values strongly fit with our long-term strategies and goals. We are excited to welcome his team to CERTUS and excel together!"

Smart scalability is top of mind for CERTUS, and continued growth in California is a key focus. Walsh's will seamlessly integrate into CERTUS' strong existing operations in Southern California. Walsh's customers will continue receiving the dependable, friendly service they're used to while benefiting from enhanced resources, expanded service offerings, and heightened operational support.

About CERTUS

CERTUS is a leading home services company operating pest control and lawn service brands (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Smith's Pest Management) in 11 states, with its pest division ranking among the top 15 in the annual PCT Top 100. Founded in 2019, CERTUS champions innovation and operational excellence for customers and aims to be the industry's employer of choice. For more information, visit CERTUSHome.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS, 1 3522724085, [email protected], CERTUSHome.com

SOURCE CERTUS