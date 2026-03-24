CERTUS' Newest Partnership Strengthens Service Reach in Arizona

"We're proud to welcome Termio to the CERTUS family to help support our goal of protecting what matters most for our amazing customers," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of corporate development at CERTUS. Post this

With the Termio partnership, CERTUS has strengthened coverage across Greater Phoenix, including Chandler, Gilbert, Gold Canyon, Goodyear, Mesa, New River, Peoria, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Tempe. Termio's customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources through the CERTUS partnership.

"Having Termio join forces with CERTUS is the winning play to make," said Kyle Wood, President of Termio Pest Control. "Their customer-focused values align perfectly with Termio and provide immediate and long-term service enhancements to ensure we provide the Phoenix area with the best pest control possible."

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company served as Termio's exclusive financial advisers on this transaction.

About CERTUS

CERTUS is a home services company operating pest control and lawn service brands in 11 U.S. states (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Smith's Pest Management). It is ranked among the top 20 pest control organizations on the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS emphasizes a people-first approach, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation through its operational excellence in home services. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS, 1 8132267440, [email protected], certuspest.com

SOURCE CERTUS