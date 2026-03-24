CERTUS' Newest Partnership Strengthens Service Reach in Arizona

CERTUS has partnered with Termio Pest Control, an established pest control company based in Tempe, Arizona, and servicing the Greater Phoenix area. This move marks an expansion in the Phoenix area for CERTUS, as it continues rapid growth in Arizona.
PHOENIX, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERTUS has partnered with Termio Pest Control (Termio), an established pest control company based in Tempe, Arizona, and servicing the Greater Phoenix area. This move marks an expansion in the Phoenix area for CERTUS, as it continues rapid growth in Arizona.
"Termio is renowned in the Phoenix area for its dedicated approach to pest control management," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of corporate development at CERTUS. "We're proud to welcome them to the CERTUS family to help support our goal of protecting what matters most for our amazing customers."
With the Termio partnership, CERTUS has strengthened coverage across Greater Phoenix, including Chandler, Gilbert, Gold Canyon, Goodyear, Mesa, New River, Peoria, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, Surprise, and Tempe. Termio's customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources through the CERTUS partnership.
"Having Termio join forces with CERTUS is the winning play to make," said Kyle Wood, President of Termio Pest Control. "Their customer-focused values align perfectly with Termio and provide immediate and long-term service enhancements to ensure we provide the Phoenix area with the best pest control possible."
Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company served as Termio's exclusive financial advisers on this transaction.
About CERTUS
CERTUS is a home services company operating pest control and lawn service brands in 11 U.S. states (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Smith's Pest Management). It is ranked among the top 20 pest control organizations on the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS emphasizes a people-first approach, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation through its operational excellence in home services. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Williams, CERTUS, 1 8132267440, [email protected], certuspest.com
SOURCE CERTUS
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