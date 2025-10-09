CERTUS Pest Acquires Certified Pest Control in Southwest Florida

"Certified Pest Control's reputation for customer satisfaction is second to none in Southwest Florida," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. Post this

Certified will join forces with PURCOR Pest Solutions, an existing CERTUS brand with a robust presence throughout Florida. While Certified's name may be changing, the same friendly faces that customers know will remain. Through the CERTUS partnership, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources.

"This strategic partnership with CERTUS Pest and PURCOR Pest Solutions marks a new chapter in our commitment to providing exceptional pest control services to our valued customers," said Edita and Luke Hall, co-owners of Certified Pest Control. "We're excited to offer a broader range of pest control services that utilize the latest technology and industry best practices to ensure homes and businesses are protected."

Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company acted as exclusive financial advisers to Evolve Pest Control in this transaction.

About CERTUS Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

