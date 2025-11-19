CERTUS Pest Acquires Second Sacramento-Area Company to Strengthen Northern California Foothold

"We're delighted to have Good Earth Pest Control join our stellar team at Bell Pest Control to continue protecting what matters most for the wonderful people and businesses of Sacramento," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. Post this

"Good Earth Pest Control's commitment to providing excellent pest control service to customers is a perfect fit for us at CERTUS Pest," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. "We're delighted to have them join our stellar team at Bell Pest Control to continue protecting what matters most for the wonderful people and businesses of Sacramento."

While Good Earth's name may be changing, the same friendly faces that customers know will remain. Through this new partnership, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources.

"I took great care in selecting a company that shares my focus and dedication to bringing the highest level of service," said Kevin Carpenter, owner of Good Earth Pest Control. "With their experienced pest management professionals that share this same focus and dedication, it was clear that joining CERTUS Pest through its Bell Pest Control brand was the ideal partnership for us."

Cetane Associates acted as exclusive financial advisors to Good Earth.

About CERTUS Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

