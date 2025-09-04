CERTUS Pest Acquires Southwestern Pest Control Company

"Pest Friends has an impeccable reputation for stellar service in both Los Angeles and Tucson," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. "Their commitment to excellence and dedication to protecting what matters most makes them a wonderful addition to the CERTUS family." Post this

Both Pest Friends' branches will join forces with existing CERTUS brands: Tucson with Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Los Angeles with PURCOR Pest Solutions. While the Pest Friends name may be changing, the same friendly faces that customers have come to know will remain. By partnering with CERTUS, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources.

"This transition for Pest Friends is one that will uphold our standards, values, and commitment to keeping homes or businesses pest-free," said Greg Weatherly, President & COO of Pest Friends. "I'm excited for the legacy of Pest Friends to grow within the CERTUS Pest family."

About CERTUS Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS Pest, 1 8132267440, [email protected], www.certuspest.com

SOURCE CERTUS Pest