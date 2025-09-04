CERTUS Pest Acquires Southwestern Pest Control Company

CERTUS Pest has acquired Pest Friends, a pest control company with locations in Arizona and California. This strategic move grows CERTUS' presence in the Tucson, Ariz. and Los Angeles metropolitan areas, further expanding its reach in the southwestern United States.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) has acquired Pest Friends, a pest control company with locations in Arizona and California. This strategic move grows CERTUS' presence in the Tucson, Ariz. and Los Angeles metropolitan areas, further expanding its reach in the southwestern United States. The partnership with Pest Friends supports CERTUS' goal to align with customer-centric businesses that are deeply rooted in their communities.
"Pest Friends has an impeccable reputation for stellar service in both Los Angeles and Tucson," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. "Their commitment to excellence and dedication to protecting what matters most makes them a wonderful addition to the CERTUS family."
Both Pest Friends' branches will join forces with existing CERTUS brands: Tucson with Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Los Angeles with PURCOR Pest Solutions. While the Pest Friends name may be changing, the same friendly faces that customers have come to know will remain. By partnering with CERTUS, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources.
"This transition for Pest Friends is one that will uphold our standards, values, and commitment to keeping homes or businesses pest-free," said Greg Weatherly, President & COO of Pest Friends. "I'm excited for the legacy of Pest Friends to grow within the CERTUS Pest family."
About CERTUS Pest
CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.
