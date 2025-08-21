CERTUS Pest Enters Sacramento Market Through Partnership with Bell Pest Control

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) has acquired Bell Pest Control (Bell), a pest control company servicing the suburban Sacramento, Calif. area, including the communities of Elk Grove, Stockton, Vacaville, El Dorado Hills, and Lincoln. This strategic move launches CERTUS' presence in the Sacramento area, further expanding its reach in Northern California. The partnership with Bell supports CERTUS' strategic West Coast growth and aligns with its goal to partner with customer-centric businesses rooted in their communities.

"Bell Pest Control brings nearly 50 years of continued service in the Sacramento area, developing a reputation for excellence in those communities that is second to none," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy at CERTUS Pest. "We're delighted to welcome them to the CERTUS family, as their values truly align with what we're building both in California and nationwide."

Founded by Laurie Bell nearly half a century ago, Bell has earned a sturdy reputation for excellent service and customer loyalty. Despite the acquisition by CERTUS, Bell will keep its brand name and office location, and all customers will continue seeing the same friendly faces they've come to know. By partnering with CERTUS, customers will immediately benefit from enhanced service offerings and additional resources.

"I am incredibly proud of what we built at Bell Pest Control, and confident that this new chapter will bring even greater value to our customers and community," said Laurie Bell, Founder of Bell Pest Control. "It will be nice to watch this next phase unfold, knowing Bell Pest Control is in capable and caring hands."

About CERTUS Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

