CERTUS Pest Expands Coverage in the Las Vegas Market by Acquiring EcoGen Pest Control

"EcoGen has built something special in Las Vegas, and we're proud to welcome them into the CERTUS family." Post this

Founded by Phil Rinehart, EcoGen services thousands of residential and commercial clients in Southern Nevada, earning a strong reputation for prioritizing customer care, safety, and environmentally responsible practices. EcoGen has become one of the most respected names in the Vegas-area pest control market due to its commitment to quality, reliability, and integrity. EcoGen's brand will remain active, with all current leadership, technicians, and support staff continuing in their roles to ensure service continuity and local familiarity. Customers will immediately benefit from gaining access to a broader range of service offerings.

"Founding and building EcoGen has been an incredible journey and one of the greatest accomplishments of my life," said Phil Rinehart, founder of EcoGen Pest Control. "Joining forces with CERTUS allows us to scale our vision with greater resources and support, and I look forward to writing the next chapter of the EcoGen story."

Throughout the acquisitions process, Paul Giannamore and Franco Villanueva-Meyer of The Potomac Company acted as exclusive financial advisors to EcoGen Pest Control.

About CERTUS Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS Pest, 1 3522724085, [email protected], certuspest.com

SOURCE CERTUS Pest