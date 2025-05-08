CERTUS Pest Expands Las Vegas-Area Presence Through New Acquisition

"They like to say that 'what happens in Vegas stays there,' but this news is too good not to share." Post this

For the foreseeable future, Evolve will continue operating under its well-known brand. Its customers will continue seeing the familiar faces they've come to know while immediately benefitting from gaining access to a broader range of services, such as termite control and prevention.

"Joining forces with a top-notch company like CERTUS Pest is a no-brainer for us," said Shad Teerlink and Nephi Julien, founders of Evolve. "They have proven expertise in enhancing pest control servicing to homeowners and businesses to help protect what matters most."

About Certus Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control), and is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

