CERTUS Pest Grows Las Vegas Presence through Acquisition of Green Wave Pest Solutions

"The southern Nevada area has been in great hands through Las Vegas Pest Control, and now it's only getting stronger," said David Joles, chief operating officer of CERTUS Pest. "CERTUS will be an even more dynamic force in Las Vegas. Our customers will love it, but the pests will certainly not." Post this

CERTUS identifies and partners with established, customer-centric companies to deliver top-notch pest control solutions nationwide. While Green Wave has two branches, one in South Florida and the other in Las Vegas, CERTUS has only acquired the latter. This acquisition aligns with CERTUS' strategic development plan for the southwestern U.S. region, including its rapidly growing presence in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

"The southern Nevada area has been in great hands through Las Vegas Pest Control, and now it's only getting stronger," said David Joles, chief operating officer of CERTUS Pest. "By adding the expertise and experience that the Green Wave Pest Solutions team has, CERTUS will be an even more dynamic force in Las Vegas. Our customers will love it, but the pests will certainly not."

About Certus Pest

Certus Pest (Certus) operates pest control service brands in ten U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control). It is ranked among the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. Certus is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, Certus has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CertusPest.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS Pest, 1 8132267440, [email protected], CERTUSPest.com

SOURCE CERTUS Pest