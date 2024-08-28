Certus Pest Promotes David Joles To Chief Operating Officer

"David's strong character, humble leadership, and industry acumen are invaluable assets that warrant a promotion such as this," said Dave Bradford, CEO of Certus Pest. Post this

"David's strong character, humble leadership, and industry acumen are invaluable assets that warrant a promotion such as this," said Dave Bradford, CEO of Certus Pest. "His innate desire to mentor and positively influence others have been a continuous difference-maker for our company's team members, and has produced tangible results for our customers. I'm delighted to partner with him as we lead Certus Pest into its next era."

Joles previous pest control industry experience encompassed leadership roles at Orkin, Terminix, Environmental Pest Services, as well as serving as the CEO of U.S. Pest Protection. Joles possesses a bachelor's degree in business organization from Kaplan University, where he graduated summa cum laude.

"I'm excited to continue providing service-oriented leadership at Certus Pest while embracing the challenges of my new role," said David Joles, chief operating officer of Certus Pest. "I enjoy leading organic growth through galvanizing our team members to spearhead quality sales and acquisitions. This mindset aligns with my passion for our company's culture, values and mission."

About Certus Pest

Certus Pest (Certus) operates pest control service brands in nine U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, Purcor Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control), and is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. Certus is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, Certus has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CertusPest.com

Media Contact:

Jamie Williams | Communications Manager | Certus Pest

P: 813.226.7440 | E: [email protected]

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, Certus Pest, 1 8132267440, [email protected], CertusPest.com

SOURCE Certus Pest