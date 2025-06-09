CERTUS Pest Promotes Juan C. Rezk to Chief Marketing Officer

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) has promoted Juan C. Rezk to chief marketing officer. In this role, Rezk will lead CERTUS's integrated marketing strategies, including many of the first-impression touchstones current and future customers will see. Post this

"Juan's humble leadership, intelligence, and drive to achieve new heights of excellence have been a true differential in the success of CERTUS Pest," said Dave Bradford, CEO of CERTUS Pest. "Juan has taught me more about how marketing and technology impact the acquisition and experience of customers in his last two years at CERTUS than I've learned throughout my career. I am thankful to have him on our team and proud of him for this deserving accomplishment."

In addition to his handful of years of pest control industry experience between CERTUS and Terminix, Rezk has also held leadership and management roles at Bridgestone, T-Mobile, Mazda, Firestone, and Ned's Home. Juan has bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration and many certifications, including from Disney Institute, Google, and HubSpot.

"Becoming a chief marketing officer of a transformative organization like CERTUS Pest has always been a dream of mine," said Juan C. Rezk, chief marketing officer of CERTUS Pest. "That said, I didn't get here alone; I've continually surrounded myself with successful people I admire. I'm grateful to them for helping me reach this destination on my career journey. With an incredible team and outstanding leadership, I believe that CERTUS is creating something unique, and I'm honored to play a role in propelling it forward."

About Certus Pest

CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control, and Jarrod's Pest Control). The annual PCT Top 100 list ranks it as one of the top 20 pest control organizations. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com

