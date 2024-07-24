Certus Pest Strengthens Georgia Presence & Makes Huge Stride in Southeast Expansion with Jarrod's Pest Control Acquisition

We are thrilled to welcome Jarrod's Pest Control to the Certus family," said CEO Dave Bradford. "Jarrod's reputation for exceptional service in Columbus aligns perfectly with our values, making this a win-win for both companies and our customers. Post this

This partnership with Jarrod's Pest Control further cements Certus' strategic expansion across the Southeast and strengthens their presence in Georgia, a key market for the company, positioning them to better serve customers in Columbus and surrounding areas.

Importantly, Jarrod's Pest Control will retain its name and trusted local brand. This ensures a seamless transition for existing customers and the community, while allowing them to benefit from Certus' national resources.

"We are excited to partner with Certus to provide our customers with even more comprehensive pest control solutions," said Jarrod Yasenchok, original owner of Jarrod's Pest Control. This partnership allows us to leverage Certus' industry access, experience, and advanced technologies while continuing to deliver the personalized service our customers have come to expect." Jarrod joins the Certus family of brands with 23 members of his team. Each, bringing their valued local knowledge and expertise to the table.

This is the fourth business acquired by Certus so far this year, with no end in sight! Seeking out partnerships and acquiring business will continue to be a large part of the Certus strategy with a focus on continual and sustainable growth.

About Certus

Certus is revolutionizing the pest control industry with its unique approach, emphasizing people-first policies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, Certus has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. We believe in fostering an environment where our team feels valued, trusted, and motivated to climb higher ladders of success, ensuring that the industry continually evolves to benefit everyone.

