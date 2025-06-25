Certus Pest Strengthens Southern California Presence Through an Elite Acquisition

"Southern California is one of our fastest-growing operating areas, and...bringing Elite's expert team aboard will only strengthen the robust solutions PURCOR Pest Solutions provides our Los Angeles-area customers." Post this

While Elite's customers will continue seeing the familiar faces they've come to know, they will also immediately benefit from gaining access to a broader range of services, including some new offerings that customers can take advantage of.

"Joining forces with PURCOR Pest Solutions was an easy decision to make," said Robert Serdoz, former president of Elite Pest Management, who has now assumed the role of PURCOR's Riverside branch account manager. "Their track record with solution-oriented services is simply 'elite,' to use a word I'm familiar with. We've come to know and care about all our customers, so it was important to me to align them with a company that will truly help each of them protect what matters most."

