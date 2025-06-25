Certus Pest Strengthens Southern California Presence Through an Elite Acquisition

CERTUS Pest has acquired Elite Pest Management, a pest control company servicing Southern California (specifically the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan region and the Inland Empire area).
RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) has acquired Elite Pest Management (Elite), a pest control company servicing Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties in Southern California. Together, the coverage area is part of the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan region and, more specifically, the Inland Empire region of Southern California. This strategic move strengthens CERTUS' hardy presence in the Los Angeles area, which includes one of its established flagship brands, PURCOR Pest Solutions. As a result of the acquisition, Elite has now joined PURCOR's Riverside branch.
"Southern California is one of our fastest-growing operating areas, and the PURCOR name is associated with excellence," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of strategy for CERTUS Pest. "By bringing Elite's expert team aboard, this will only strengthen the robust solutions PURCOR provides our Los Angeles-area customers."
While Elite's customers will continue seeing the familiar faces they've come to know, they will also immediately benefit from gaining access to a broader range of services, including some new offerings that customers can take advantage of.
"Joining forces with PURCOR Pest Solutions was an easy decision to make," said Robert Serdoz, former president of Elite Pest Management, who has now assumed the role of PURCOR's Riverside branch account manager. "Their track record with solution-oriented services is simply 'elite,' to use a word I'm familiar with. We've come to know and care about all our customers, so it was important to me to align them with a company that will truly help each of them protect what matters most."
About Certus Pest
CERTUS Pest (CERTUS) operates pest control service brands in 10 U.S. states on the East and West coasts (including Las Vegas Pest Control, PURCOR Pest Solutions, and Responsible Pest & Scorpion Control), and is ranked as one of the top 20 pest control organizations in the annual PCT Top 100 list. CERTUS is revolutionizing the pest control industry by emphasizing people-first strategies, unwavering ethics, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 2019, CERTUS has been a beacon of innovation, advocating for better methods in both pest control and business operations. For more information, please visit CERTUSPest.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
Media Contact
Jamie Williams, CERTUS Pest, 1 813.226.7440, [email protected], www.certuspest.com
SOURCE CERTUS Pest
