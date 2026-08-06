CERTUS Places at Number 15 on the PCT Top 100 List for its Highest Ranking Yet

"Ranking this high on the pest control industry's most prestigious list is a testament to the customer-focused culture we've built at CERTUS, as well as our commitment to operational excellence," said Dave Bradford, chief executive officer of CERTUS. Post this

The PCT Top 100 list is administered by Pest Control Technology, the leading monthly trade publication for the structural pest control industry. The list has been published annually for the past 25 years, and spotlights the pest control industry's 100 largest firms, ranked according to the previous calendar year's revenues.

"Placing on the PCT Top 100 list every year is evidence of our strong business operations and strategic scaling initiatives," said David Joles, chief operating officer of CERTUS. "We've sent a message to the entire industry that we're here to make it better by being a role model for excellence in pest control."

CERTUS, which commenced operations in 2019, has ranked on the PCT Top 100 list every year of its existence. From placing at number 75 in their first year to this year's ranking of number 15, CERTUS quickly ascended to the peak of the pest control industry's dominant players. A significant part of this rapid growth is the strategic partnerships that CERTUS seeks out with brands across the U.S. that align with CERTUS' customer-centric focus and dedication towards operating with excellence.

"We partner with wonderful pest control brands coast to coast and everywhere in between," said Patrick Kelly, senior vice president of corporate development at CERTUS. "This allows CERTUS' portfolio to grow its foothold in both existing markets and new ones. While these partnerships allow us to grow our collective revenue, they also help bring the CERTUS ideals to more customers to provide them with the best pest control experience possible."

Outside of its growing revenue and accolades, CERTUS has also become a desirable pest control employer, attracting top talent throughout the country. CERTUS is renowned for its unique recognitional programming, such as their exclusive P.E.A.K. Awards, that have all team members feeling valued for their excellent performance towards achieving or exceeding company goals.

"We accept nothing less than excellence, and that standard is reflected in the talent we attract at CERTUS," said Dawn Hammond, chief human resources officer of CERTUS. "Placing on the PCT Top 100 list is a testament to the team members that encompass the CERTUS family. Together, we've worked tirelessly to be the best pest control company possible, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's achievements."

About CERTUS

CERTUS is a home services company operating pest control, lawn service, and swimming pool maintenance/repair brands in 11 states, with its pest division ranking among the top 15 in the annual PCT Top 100 and its pool division among the country's five largest. Founded in 2019, CERTUS champions innovation and operational excellence for customers and aims to be the industry's employer of choice. For more information, visit CERTUSHome.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Williams, CERTUS, 1 3522724085, [email protected], CERTUSHome.com

SOURCE CERTUS