Cerulean Scientific Appoints Tim Hopper as Chief Executive Officer

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cerulean Scientific Inc., a leader in medical device innovation, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Tim Hopper as Chief Executive Officer. Hopper will succeed Lora Allemeier, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Since her appointment in 2022, Lora has been pivotal in establishing Cerulean as an emerging leader in medical devices.

Mr. Hopper had worked with Cerulean over the past few months in a consultancy position. As Cerulean nears its first FDA submission utilizing the Cerulean Surface Technology, Mr. Hopper's extensive medical device commercialization expertise will ideally suit the role as the company focuses on the steps needed to commercialize products.

"Tim is an exceptional leader with a proven track record in medical devices. I look forward to working closely with him as we position Cerulean for this next growth phase," said Andy Jones, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Cerulean Scientific. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to Lora for her prior leadership of Cerulean and for preparing it for future success." Lora Allemeier, the outgoing CEO, also expressed her confidence in Tim's leadership and her excitement for the future of Cerulean.

"I am honored to take on the CEO role at Cerulean, a company at the forefront of medical device innovation," said Tim Hopper, CEO of Cerulean Scientific. "Our mission is to improve patients' lives impacted by failed medical devices caused by biofouling. When biofouling causes implantable and indwelling medical devices to fail, patients suffer, and healthcare costs balloon. It's time to change the standard of care."

Cerulean Scientific's lead product, the Cerulean Ventricular Shunt, will help the one million individuals living with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in cavities, called ventricles deep within the brain, in the United States achieve an improved quality of life and reduce their cost burden on the US healthcare system. Today's commercially available ventricular shunts are prone to clog and fail, causing emergency "revision" surgery. Estimates state that 50% of implanted shunts fail within two years and 98% within ten years. Over 2 billion dollars a year of cost is related to shunts.

Mr. Hopper has over 30 years of operating experience within the medical device industry. He has held increasing responsibility in sales, marketing, and executive leadership positions for large multinational medical device manufacturing companies. Before joining Cerulean, Mr. Hopper was a vocal advocate and driver of medical device company creation in NC. He mentors NC university spinouts through his involvement as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at UNC at Chapel Hill, the NC State Chancellor's Innovation Fund (CIF), and the Duke Founders Advantage Network (FAN).

About Cerulean Scientific

Cerulean Scientific is a medical device company developing and commercializing a new category of implantable and indwelling medical devices that resist clogging, obstructions, and biofouling. Founded in 2016 and working from Duke University's life sciences entrepreneurship hub, our team boasts 100 years of combined experience developing and commercializing medical devices. The slippery surface of a pitcher plant inspired our durable, omniphobic Cerulean Surface Technology™. This unique and patented technology prevents biofouling and extends the usable lifespan of medical devices. It originated at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. Our first commercialized product, a ventricular shunt, will help the one million people living in the United States with Hydrocephalus achieve an improved quality of life and reduce their overall cost burden on the US healthcare system. Cerulean is headquartered in Durham, NC. For more information, visit www.ceruleanscientific.com

Media Contact

Media Contact, Cerulean Scientific Inc., 1 844-302-0001, [email protected], www.ceruleanscientific.com

